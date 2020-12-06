England v France December 6, 2020 22:41 7:13 min Owen Farrell scored the decisive points as England came from behind to defeat an understrength France 22-19 in sudden death extra time and win the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-Week free trial Highlights France England Rugby Union Owen Farrell Autumn Nations Cup -Latest Videos 3:45 min Pioli praises Milan maturity without Ibrahimovic 2:03 min Bundesliga: Werder Bremen v VFB Stuttgart 3:45 min Kessie fires Milan to gritty victory 3:45 min Serie A: Sampdoria v AC Milan 1:31 min Premier League: Liverpool v Wolves 7:13 min Autumn Nations Cup final: England v France 1:31 min Reds thump Wolves on fans' return to Anfield 0:47 min Arteta blames misfiring stars for derby defeat 3:49 min Napoli dismantles Crotone to move up to third 3:37 min Serie A: Verona v Cagliari