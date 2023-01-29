It is the first title for the All Black Sevens in 2022-2023 while the Women extended their lead on top of the World Series ladder.

As for the Australians, Tim Walsh's side produced two quality victories to finish fifth while the Men finish tied for seventh after their defeat to Samoa.

Kiwis too good for Blitzboks

New Zealand has done the Sydney double, claiming the 38-0 win over South Africa in the Men's final.

Roderick Solo lit the game up, stepping past defenders at will to score the first try of the game.

Roderick Solo is a JET! the flying winger puts on the after-burners to open the scoring for @nz_sevens in the #HSBC7s Sydney final against the @Blitzboks



📺 Tune in to beIN 1 LIVE NOW for all the action! @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Joe Webber extended the lead just before the break as the Kiwis controlled the first half, capping the strong start with a try to Sam Dickson

New Zealand looked to extend the lead but an incredible cover tackle by the Blitzboks defence forced the mistake

Akuila Rokolisoa capped off his incredible tournament with a runaway try before Amanaki Nicole and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black scored in the final minutes to cap off the perfect tournament for the Kiwis.

New Zealand destroys France in women's final

New Zealand also secure secured the Women's Final with a 35-0 win over France

Tenika Willison opened the scoring, put through the hole by Jorja Miller, shortly followed over by Jazmin Felix-Hotham

Felix-Hotham broke through some soft defence to extend the margin to 21-0 at the break

Miller set the tempo in the second half, breaking free before flicking up to Willison for her second.

France didn't have an answer for New Zealand's defence as it continued to force mistakes.

Legendary Black Fern Portia Woodman-Wickliffe sealed victory for the Kiwis as they extend their lead on top of the World Series ladder.