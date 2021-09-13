Cooper hailed after fairytale comeback September 13, 2021 03:38 0:35 min Wallabies coach Dave Rennie was full of praise for Quade Cooper after his late match-winner against the Springboks. Cooper kicks last-gasp winner on Wallabies return News Rugby Union Wallabies -Latest Videos 3:19 min Ligue 1: Rennes v Reims 3:29 min Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Lens 3:43 min Ligue 1: Montpellier v Saint-Etienne 3:25 min Ligue 1: Brest v Angers 0:35 min Cooper hailed after fairytale comeback 0:30 min Djokovic 'relieved' after Slam bid falls short 1:37 min Solskjaer plans to rotate Ronaldo this season 1:03 min Kerr brace punishes sloppy Everton 4:12 min Lyon sees off Strasbourg in Boateng bow 4:00 min Mourinho won't forget late win in milestone match