Australia capped a dominant 2022 campaign with a fourth gold medal in five tournaments, but not before the Black Ferns pushed it all the way in the Langford decider.

New Zealand led 17-14 as the clock went into the red in the final, but Australia never gave up and Lily Dick, later named Player of the Final, showed good footwork and strength to go in under the posts. Dominique du Toit converted as Australia celebrated.

🇦🇺TRY! 😲 INCREDIBLE as @Aussie7s wins it in the final play!! Australia crowned champion at #Canada7s beating @BlackFerns in a cracking final! pic.twitter.com/ygwrDy2pX2 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 2, 2022

“It was all about being composed at the end. We knew we just needed one try and thankfully it came, this team never gives up,” Dick said.

Earlier in the day, Australia had accrued enough points to be crowned overall series winner.

The bronze medal went to Ireland after Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe bagged four tries against France to take her total for the weekend to 12. Murphy-Crowe became the first Irish woman to score four tries in a series match and the first Irish woman to score 10 or more tries in a single series event. The final score was 22-14.

A highlight for the home crowd was Canada picking up a fifth place finish with a 12-7 win over USA 12-7.

“I am speechless, this is an amazing moment and the crowd have pulled us through the whole weekend," Canada star Olivia Apps said. “We want to really build from here.”