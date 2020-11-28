Skipper Sam Cane laid the shirt, which bore the number 10, in the middle of the pitch before the hosts' traditional haka ahead of the match in Newcastle.

A special gesture from the All Blacks to Argentina before tonight's Haka.



🎥: @skysportnz #ARGvNZL pic.twitter.com/IRlGvmFgyV

It was a touching tribute after the Argentinian legend's death on Thursday (AEDT) at the age of 60.

Maradona attended numerous Pumas matches and was in England to follow the team's fortunes at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

His passing marked a three-day period of mourning in his home country, where Maradona was held in the highest esteem.

Tributes have poured in from the world of sport and beyond, with many insisting that Maradona, who inspired Argentina to glory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup, was the greatest player of all time.

Despite beating the All Blacks in their previous encounter, the Pumas couldn't find the same form and were beaten 38-0 in the match.