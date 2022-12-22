World Rugby announces rule changes to speed up game

World Rugby will introduce a countdown timer for scrums and kicks at goal from January in a bid to speed up the game.

A series of rule changes are to be enforced from January 1 after World Rugby's Shape of the Game Conference, at which ways to improve rugby union's "entertainment value" were discussed.

Under the law changes, players will have 90 seconds to take a conversion after a try and a minute to take a penalty, with kicks being disallowed if they are not taken within that time.

Meanwhile, scrums must start within 30 seconds of being awarded and line-outs must be formed "without delay", with any time-wasting resulting in a free-kick.

"The guidelines, which are designed to assist match officials, players and coaches and to enhance fan experience, are part of a drive by the international federation to speed up the game and reflect key outcomes of the Shape of the Game Conference in November," a statement released by World Rugby read.

"With the Rugby World Cup 2023 fast-approaching, the new directives are designed to support a quicker, more entertaining game while balancing safety and spectacle."

The 2023 Rugby World Cup gets under way in France on September 8, with South Africa to defend the title it won by beating England in the 2019 final.