Williams, Anscombe to start for Wales against France

Scrum-half Williams gets the nod over Gareth Davies, and his Cardiff Blues team-mate Anscombe retains the number 10 shirt for the Stade de France showdown, with Biggar on the bench.

Liam Williams switches to full-back in the absence of Leigh Halfpenny (concussion), so Josh Adams comes in on the left wing.

Adam Beard keeps his place in the second row alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones, while Ross Moriarty has overcome concussion to don the number eight shirt.

Josh Navidi has also recovered from injury to take his place in the back row along with British and Irish Lions flanker Justin Tipuric.

Coach Warren Gatland has once again gone with the midfield pairing of Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Davies.

Wales: Liam Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Wyn Jones, Samson Lee, Cory Hill, Aaron Wainwright, Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar, Owen Watkin.