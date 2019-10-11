LaLiga
Rugby Union

Wallabies survive typhoon to beat Georgia

Marika Koroibete scored a magnificent solo try as Australia beat battling Georgia 27-8 on a miserable Friday at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in its final Pool D match.

Getty Images

Another much-changed Wallabies side — already assured of a quarter-final spot — lacked fluency in the wind and driving rain but sealed a bonus-point victory that put it top above Wales.

Nic White claimed the only try of the first half and Koroibete helped himself to a brilliant individual score in the second before Jack Dempsey and Will Genia dotted down late on, while the other Australia points came from the boot of Matt Toomua.

Alexander Todua's try 10 minutes from time gave Georgia hope, but it was unable to pull off a first win over tier one opposition under Milton Haig in the coach's final game in charge.

News Rugby Union Georgia Australia Rugby World Cup
Previous Wales v Fiji
Read
Wales v Fiji
Next Ireland into last eight after spanking Samoa
Read
Ireland into last eight after spanking Samoa

Latest Stories