Wallabies name 42-man Bledisloe squad

New Western Force lock Rodda is back in the Wallabies set-up after returning from a spell with Lyon.

Toulon back Paia'aua is the first player to be picked under the amended 'Giteau's Law', which enables those with under 60 caps to be selected with other players unavailable to join the group in Queensland and overseas due to current border restrictions.

Pone Fa'amausili, Lalakai Foketi, Feleti Kaitu'u, Ryan Lonergan, Andy Muirhead, Nick Frost and Rob Leota are the other uncapped men in the party.

Nic White (knee) and Scott Sio (hamstring) along with Jordan Petaia (quad) have recovered from injuries to take their places in the squad.

The Wallabies secured a 2-1 series win over France this month and head coach Rennie is eager to build on that – starting with a Bledisloe Cup opener against New Zealand at Eden Park on August 7.

Rennie said: "The connection this group is forming is growing every day and we’ve picked a squad of players here who are willing to work hard for each other.

"We know we’ve still got a way to go to get to where we want to be but that challenge is exciting and something we're looking forward to.

"We have a great opportunity coming up in the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup Tests to build on the momentum we picked up during a tough French Series."

Australia squad for the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship:

Allan Alaalatoa, Tom Banks, Angus Bell, Pone Fa'amausili, Lalakai Foketi, Nick Frost, Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge, Michael Hooper (captain), Len Ikitau, Feleti Kaitu'u, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Rob Leota, Noah Lolesio, Lachlan Lonergan, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Fraser McReight, Andy Muirhead, Isi Naisarani, James O'Connor, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Duncan Paia’aua, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Matt Philip, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Pete Samu, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Lachlan Swinton, Matt To'omua, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese, Rob Valetini, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Tom Wright.