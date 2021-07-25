Cooper called up to train with Wallabies squad

A Rugby Australia spokesman confirmed fly-half Cooper will link up with the Wallabies squad on Tuesday (AEST).

The 33-year-old, who won the last of his 70 caps in June 2017, will reportedly play a mentoring role as he is not an official member of the 42-man party.

It had been reported that Cooper could make a sensational international comeback with James O'Connor having suffered with injuries.

Head coach Dave Rennie named Izack Rodda and the uncapped Duncan Paia'aua in his squad on Sunday.

New Western Force lock Rodda is back in the Wallabies set-up after returning from a spell with Lyon.

Toulon back Paia'aua is the first player to be picked under the amended 'Giteau's Law', which enables those with under 60 caps to be selected with other players unavailable to join the group in Queensland and overseas due to current border restrictions.

Pone Fa'amausili, Lalakai Foketi, Feleti Kaitu'u, Ryan Lonergan, Andy Muirhead, Nick Frost and Rob Leota are the other uncapped players selected.

Nic White (knee) and Scott Sio (hamstring) along with Jordan Petaia (quad) have recovered from injuries to be included.

The Wallabies secured a 2-1 series win over France this month and head coach Rennie is eager to build on that – starting with a Bledisloe Cup opener against New Zealand at Eden Park on 8 August (AEST).

Australia squad for the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship :

Allan Alaalatoa, Tom Banks, Angus Bell, Pone Fa'amausili, Lalakai Foketi, Nick Frost, Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge, Michael Hooper (captain), Len Ikitau, Feleti Kaitu'u, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Rob Leota, Noah Lolesio, Lachlan Lonergan, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Fraser McReight, Andy Muirhead, Isi Naisarani, James O'Connor, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Duncan Paia’aua, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Matt Philip, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Pete Samu, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Lachlan Swinton, Matt To'omua, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese, Rob Valetini, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Tom Wright.