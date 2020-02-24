Two-time World Cup winner Ben Franks to retire

The Premiership high-flyer revealed earlier in the week that the 35 year-old prop will end his illustrious career at the conclusion of the campaign.

Franks, who was joined by his brother Owen at Franklin's Gardens in 2019, played 47 times for New Zealand and lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in 2011 and 2015.

He joined Northampton from London Irish in 2018 and has played 37 times for the Saints.

"I am proud to be a Saint and very grateful to have had the opportunity to finish my playing days here in Northampton," Franks said. "But the end of this season is the right time for me call time on my career.

"I've loved my journey in rugby; from playing back home in New Zealand, to representing the All Blacks alongside my brother, and then coming over here to experience the challenge of the English Premiership.

"I've also really enjoyed having the chance to run out with Owen again here at Franklin's Gardens, and I'll of course be following the club's progress in the coming years as he continues to play on in Northampton."

Franks made 130 Super Rugby appearances for the Crusaders and the Hurricanes before moving to England, winning the title in 2006 and 2008 with the Christchurch-based franchise.