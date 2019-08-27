LaLiga
Rugby Union

Skinner ruled out of Scotland's RWC campaign

Sam Skinner will miss the Rugby World Cup after a hamstring injury, with Scotland calling up Tim Swinson to train with the squad.

Getty Images

Skinner sustained the issue in the 17-14 win over France at Murrayfield as Scotland continued its preparations before heading to Japan.

Scans later the same day revealed an injury and projected recovery time meaning he would be unable "to play a meaningful part" at the World Cup, Scotland revealed.

Glasgow Warriors forward Swinson, who has 38 caps for his country, will provide training cover in Skinner's absence.

Tommy Seymour and Blade Thomson were also forced off in Scotland's victory at the weekend.

News Rugby Union Scotland
Previous England v Ireland
Read
England v Ireland
Next

Latest Stories