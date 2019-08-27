Skinner ruled out of Scotland's RWC campaign

Skinner sustained the issue in the 17-14 win over France at Murrayfield as Scotland continued its preparations before heading to Japan.

Scans later the same day revealed an injury and projected recovery time meaning he would be unable "to play a meaningful part" at the World Cup, Scotland revealed.

Glasgow Warriors forward Swinson, who has 38 caps for his country, will provide training cover in Skinner's absence.

Tommy Seymour and Blade Thomson were also forced off in Scotland's victory at the weekend.