Saracens secure derby win over Quins

Relegated Sarries were beaten at Bristol Bears in their first game since the season resumed, but they had a happy homecoming at Allianz Park in Owen Farrell's 200th game for the European champions.

Sean Maitland's early try set them on their way before Maro Itoje and Aled Davies crossed, with a Marcus Smith drop goal all Quins could register in a first half that ended with Mark McCall's side 22-3 up.

Paul Lasike crossed twice either side of a Scott Steele try as Quins put up a fight after the break, but Alex Lewington went over at the other end and Farrell booted 18 points in a comfortable win for the defending champions.

Northampton moved just a point behind fourth-placed Sale Sharks with a 27-3 defeat of London Irish at Twickenham Stoop.

A penalty for each side was the only scoring of the first half, but the Saints ran away with it after the interval, Tom Collins and Ahsee Tuala dotting down before they were awarded two penalty tries.

Bath later moved level on points with the Saints by dishing out a 38-16 thumping to sorry Leicester Tigers at Welford Road, scoring four of their six tries in the first half.