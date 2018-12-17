Henderson to miss majority of Ireland campaign

British and Irish Lion Henderson is set for 10 weeks on the sidelines, ruling him out of defending Six Nations champions Ireland's clashes with England, Scotland and Italy.

If the Ulster lock's recovery goes as planned, he could be in contention to face France in Dublin on 10 March.

Henderson scored two tries as Ulster defeated the Scarlets 30-15 in the European Champions Cup, though they remain five points adrift of unbeaten Pool 4 leader Racing 92.

The 26 year-old will miss their final two group games against Racing and Leicester Tigers.