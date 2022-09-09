Hayes eyeing off historic triple crown

No team has won the World Series, Commonwealth Games and World Cup in the same year.

New Zealand was unable to do so in 2018, the first year the World Cup and Comm Games aligned, with both sides denied World Series success by Australia (women) and South Africa (men).

“It’d be the perfect story to write to get that Triple Crown as we’re calling it,” Hayes told Rugby.com.au.

“No one has ever done it before so to get that final win this season would be really good for the group.

“It’s been a massive focus, especially coming off the Commonwealth Games, we had a few days off and it’s been a massive focus straight away to prepare for Cape Town. Going for that Triple Crown and being that benchmark tournament and go over there and win that.

“It’s our Triple Crown to win so to take that out, it’s pretty surreal to know we’re in.”

Winning the World Cup also furthers the conversation about the side being the best International team in the country.

The Women's cricket side is the main contender, completed a World Cup-Comm Games double, but the third title makes a compelling argument about its status.

Hayes and the squad understand the importance of their continual success, recognising their influence and potential to inspire generations to come.

“I think it’s such a privilege for these girls to be seen as such a significant spot, especially being in the Women’s Sevens team,” she said. “That’s what all our girls like to do, show our supporters and family how good we are and for generations wanting to play, how good we can be and be such inspirational females for the sport.

“If we can do that and win the Triple Crown in (the) 2022 season, that would be really cool to show them that.”

Australia coach Tim Walsh was quick to praise the leadership of Hayes and fellow co-captain Charlotte Caslick in creating a legacy to be proud of, driving a 'culture shift' after the disappointments of Tokyo.

“The leaders (Demi, Charlotte, Madison Ashby and Sharni) have navigated the team through the season with finesse and character,” Walsh said. “There has been a huge culture shift that has united the team with love and respect.

“The co-captains Demi and Charlotte have been selfless and inspirational whilst both having very different leadership styles. Both had never been captains and embarked on their role with an open mindset and a performance based approach. Both of them now are sitting among Rugby Australia’s most successful captains. Their basis has been centred around trust, honesty, standards and being valued whilst enjoying the hard work.

“In a World Series season filled with disruption and absence creating a false performance economy, the benchmark events are where we see a true reflection of how far we have come. After securing the Commonwealth Games Gold in emphatic style the leaders have kept the team composed and focused on the triple crown.

“They have emphasised that we are performance based and process driven but stand proud and have the courage to play without fear and play to win the triple crown in a calendar season.”