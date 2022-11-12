France overcomes South Africa to extend streak

Les Bleus made it a record-extending 12 Test victories in a row with the pulsating win over the Springboks in a contest in which both sides had a player sent off.

South Africa trailed 13-0 after Pieter-Steph du Toit was dismissed early on in Marseille for catching Jonathan Danty in the head, either side of a couple of Thomas Ramos penalties, before Cyril Baille stretched over the line for a five-pointer.

The reigning world champion responded through a Cheslin Kolbe penalty and a try from Siya Kolisi, who darted around the side after a collapsing maul.

Ramos ensured France retained a six-point lead at the break kicking over another penalty.

Kolbe and Ramos added further points from the boot for their respective sides early in an action-packed second half.

The game was further sparked into life when Antoine Dupont was sent off for his challenge on Kolbe to level up the sides at 14 players each.

South Africa wasted no time in taking the lead for the first time through Kurt-Lee Arendse's try in the right corner after a driving maul, which Faf de Klerk added to with another penalty.

After Ramos and Paul Willemse traded further penalty goals to keep the scoreline tight, there was to be another twist when the Springboks' Deon Fourie was sent to the sin bin with 10 minutes to go,

Les Bleus profited from the extra man when Sipili Falatea crashed over in the third phase of play, with Ramos adding three more points to seal a statement win a year out from a home Rugby World Cup.