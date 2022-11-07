Murray saw his 100th cap end in disappointing fashion when he was forced off in the first half in Dublin, but Ireland handled his absence admirably to seal a 10th consecutive home triumph.

On Monday, a squad update issued by the world's top-ranked side revealed Murray was to return to Munster to undergo rehabilitation and would play no part in Saturday's meeting with Fiji.

Stuart McCloskey and Tadhg Furlong joined the scrum-half in making an early exit against the Springboks, but both are expected to take part in training this week.

Captain Johnny Sexton is also said to be "recovering well" after suffering a dead leg, while Leinster's Robbie Henshaw is set to return this week after missing the South Africa fixture due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Ulster lock Iain Henderson has returned to Andy Farrell's squad, and uncapped Leinster prop Michael Milne has also been called up.

Ireland is just two home victories away from matching the longest such winning streak in its history (12 between November 2016 and November 2018) and welcomes both Fiji and Australia to the Aviva Stadium before the end of November.