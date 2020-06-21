It was confirmed on Thursday that, subject to a medical, Werner will join Frank Lampard's Chelsea at the end of the season in a deal reportedly worth £48million (€53m).

The idea of Werner leaving will not have surprised many given links with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea had long been prominent.

However, Chelsea's statement confirmed Werner will join up with the Blues once the Bundesliga season is over at the end of June, meaning he cannot play for Leipzig when the Champions League resumes in August.

Although Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff showed support for Werner, he has not been spared criticism and his agent is angry with anyone calling his sportsmanship into question.

"What annoys me is that Timo is now being put in a corner and portrayed as a bad sportsman who lets his team-mates down," Karlheinz Forster said.

"I have to contradict that very clearly and I can only agree with what Oliver Mintzlaff said yesterday [Saturday] before the [Borussia Dortmund] game.

"It would have been anything but a good start for Timo at his new club if he had to return to Leipzig for the preparation and the Champions League after the break.

"It was the joint vote of all parties involved - and not just Timo's decision - that he should move to Chelsea on July 1, rather than mid or late August."