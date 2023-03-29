Conte joined Spurs in November 2021 after the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo and guided the north London club to a top-four Premier League finish at the end of his first season.

Despite sitting fourth again this season, performances under Conte were hugely inconsistent with Spurs falling to disappointing exits in the Champions League and FA Cup in recent weeks.

Following an explosive press conference in which the Italian labelled his players "selfish", he said.

However, the breakdown in relations between Conte and the club was something former Juventus, Inter and Italy striker Vieri was expecting.

"Antonio goes into conflict with everyone, it's his character," he said.

"If you take him, you can't expect someone who shuts up and everything is fine with him. He is always on the edge, it's his way of being; you can like it or not, you know who you get.

"Every two years does he fight with everyone? Yes. Does he always leave with problems? Yes.

"You know he's demanding, serious, and it's hard to have him in your club, he doesn't let you sleep peacefully.

"They are choices. There are coaches like Conte and Mourinho who hammer at all hours, put pressure and always demand the best.

"And then there are those who are fine with anything, they stay there. Everyone trains and sees football in their own way, and it doesn't mean that this or that coach is right."

Conte's former assistant Cristian Stellini is set to take charge of Tottenham alongside Ryan Mason until the end of the season.