Steve Bergwijn's 26th-minute opener appeared set to give Jose Mourinho a much-needed victory over his former employer as Spurs aim to make a late charge to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

However, United was rewarded for an improved second-half display with an equaliser, Pogba — on as a substitute as he returned after a long injury lay-off — producing a burst into the box that tempted a rash challenge from Eric Dier.

Fernandes showed excellent composure to fire home from 12 yards out, sending Hugo Lloris the wrong way, as the visitors extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 games.

It appeared the Portuguese would have the chance to score again from the spot when referee Jonathan Moss adjudged he had been fouled by Dier, but a VAR (video assistant referee) check reversed the on-field call.