The Reds' last-gasp win over Leicester City a day earlier opened up a sizeable lead over City, which was unable to reduce the deficit after an insipid display finished with a 2-0 loss to Wolves.

City was second best to its well-drilled opponent for long periods, with Traore's two breakaway goals in the final 10 minutes handing Nuno Espirito Santo's side a thoroughly deserved three points.

The result means the Premier League champion has already lost two of its eight league games this season, while Wolves move up to 11th after just a second win of the campaign.