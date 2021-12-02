Tottenham v Brentford December 2, 2021 23:07 1:31 min Premier League: Tottenham v Brentford Highlights Tottenham Hotspur Brentford Football Premier League -Latest Videos 1:31 min Premier League: Manchester United v Arsenal 6:05 min Celtic beats Hearts to make it three in a row 1:31 min Milestone man Ronaldo returns with winning brace 1:31 min Premier League: Tottenham v Brentford 4:02 min Lazio denied the win in insane eight-goal draw 1:31 min Spurs cruise past Brentford into sixth spot 4:07 min Torino blows two-goal lead after Singo sees red 1:10 min Nadal tips Djokovic for break grand slam record 0:43 min Dembele in limbo as Barcelona contract talks stall 4:54 min Ancelotti hails Real Madrid grit in Athletic win