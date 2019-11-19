Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked as manager of Tottenham, the Premier League club confirmed.

The news comes after Tottenham made a dismal start to the 2019-20 season, winning just three of their first 12 Premier League games and suffering a humiliating 7-2 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Yet although he was unable to win a trophy during his five-and-a-half-year stint in north London, Pochettino's standing remained high after he guided Spurs to four successive top-four finishes and last season's Champions League final, which they lost to Liverpool.

"We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the Board has taken lightly, nor in haste," Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said via a club statement. "Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.

“It falls to the Board to make the difficult decisions - this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff - but we do so in the Club's best interests.

“Mauricio and his coaching staff will always be part of our history. I have the utmost admiration for the manner in which he dealt with the difficult times away from a home ground whilst we built the new stadium and for the warmth and positivity he brought to us. I should like to thank him and his coaching staff for all they have contributed. They will always be welcome here.

“We have a talented squad. We need to re-energise and look to deliver a positive season for our supporters.”