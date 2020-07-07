WATCH Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Mikel Arteta's side looked set to make it four league wins on the spin on Wednesday (AEST), thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 21st-minute goal.

Yet, just four minutes after coming on, substitute Nketiah received his marching orders for a rash tackle on James Justin – referee Chris Kavanagh consulting VAR to deem the youngster's tackle worthy of a straight red.

And Leicester made its numerical advantage count with six minutes remaining – Vardy's goal standing after a long VAR check for offside as the Foxes claimed a valuable point.