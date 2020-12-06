Jose Mourinho's side returned to the Premier League summit in style on Monday (AEDT), with Kane's strike in first-half stoppage time putting them two goals ahead at the culmination of a superb counter-attack.

Son Heung-min teed up Kane's landmark goal – the England captain's 11th against Arsenal – with the South Korea star having opened the scoring with a sensational 13th-minute effort.

Arsenal dominated after the break, but the damage was already done, and Hugo Lloris ultimately only had two saves to make, both from Alexandre Lacazette headers, as Mikel Arteta's team slumped to a third league defeat from four games.

A vociferous, socially-distanced crowd of 2,000 Tottenham fans had early cause for cheer when Arsenal's Thomas Partey, returning from a month-long injury lay-off, lashed wide, and they were sent into raptures moments later.

Having evaded a group of red and white shirts, Kane played in Son, who cut in from the left and curled a sublime long-range shot into the top-right corner.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg tried his luck from distance with a thumping strike which Bernd Leno kept out, but it was 2-0 on the stroke of half-time.

With the injured Partey off the pitch, Spurs caught Arsenal on the counter – Giovani Lo Celso finding Son, who teed up Kane to drill in a record-setting goal in off the bar from a tight angle.

Lacazette's header from Bukayo Saka's free-kick forced Lloris into his first save, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nodded over.

Having replaced Partey, Dani Ceballos helped Arsenal wrest control in midfield, with the Gunners controlling well over 70 per cent of possession in the second half.

Lloris made another smart stop to deny Lacazette, yet Arsenal's attack – which has mustered just 10 league goals this season – was once again found lacking as their comeback efforts proved fruitless.