Souttar, who signed for the Foxes on deadline day last month from Stoke City, deflected a shot from Ollie Watkins into his own net to put Villa 2-1 up just after the half-hour mark, Watkins having put the home side ahead before James Madison equalised in a frantic opening 12 minutes.

Souttar's misfortune would matter little, though, as he stood firm along with his defensive team-mates thereafter and was able to watch first Tete put Leicester ahead with his first goal for the club, and then Dennis Praet sealed a 4-2 victory with another strike on 79 minutes.