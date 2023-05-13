Second-half finishes from Carlos Vinicius and substitute Mitrovic inflicted a club-record 24th defeat of the season on the division’s bottom club to leave it eight points from safety with just two fixtures remaining.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – a Saints fan – was among those in attendance on the south coast as the hosts’ 11-season stay in the top flight ended in tame fashion.

He witnessed a team lacking confidence, ideas and urgency produce another feeble performance of a miserable campaign featuring three managers and just two home league wins.

Vinicius broke the deadlock in the 48th minute, before Mitrovic, who was handed the lengthy suspension for grabbing referee Chris Kavanagh in his side’s FA Cup loss at Manchester United on 20 March (AEST), condemned Saints to the EFL Championship by heading home his 13th goal of the season.

Boos and chants of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” from home supporters greeted the full-time whistle.