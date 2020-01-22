This was no vintage performance from Spurs, who scored their first top-flight goal since December when Dele Alli turned Serge Aurier's cross into the net from close range seven minutes before half-time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The host rode its luck as Norwich passed up numerous opportunities to get back on level terms, before Canaries striker Teemu Pukki equalised from the penalty spot following Ryan Sessegnon's foul on Max Aarons.

A point was the most Spurs deserved but they were up against the side with the joint-worst defensive record in the division and Son's winner arrived 11 minutes from time to move his side up to sixth, six points adrift of fourth-place Chelsea.