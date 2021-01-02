The postponement of Thursday's (AEDT) scheduled clash with Fulham because of coronavirus concerns left Spurs seven points adrift of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Mourinho's men had been without a win in four league games going into Saturday's home clash with the division's fourth-highest scorers, but it was the hosts who were clinical in going third and cutting the gap to four points.

A penalty from Kane and Son's landmark goal had Spurs 2-0 up at half-time and Toby Alderweireld's first league goal since netting against Arsenal in July gave Leeds too much of a mountain to climb, the only blemish on Tottenham's victory a red card for Matt Doherty in stoppage-time after he committed a second bookable offence.

Tottenham had looked vulnerable to its free-scoring opponent for much of an unexpectedly low-key first half, which was brought to life in the 37th minute when Ezgjan Alioski tripped Steven Bergwijn just inside the area.

Kane made no mistake in smashing the subsequent penalty down the middle to put Spurs into a lead that should have been doubled when Bergwijn collected a Ben Davies pull-back, only to fire high, wide and not very handsome.

But, having previously provided some cause for concern when both went down with apparent knocks, Kane and Son shrugged off any lingering issues to combine for the latter's 100th goal for Spurs and make it 2-0.

Son coolly stroked home at the near post after a low cross from Kane, who took his tally for goal involvements for the season to 20, as many as he had in the whole of the 2019-2020 campaign.

It was the Korea Republic international's corner that saw Spurs take complete command as Alderweireld met his near-post corner with a header that was too hot for Illan Meslier to handle.

Meslier stopped Bergwijn and Kane from making the scoreline even more emphatic, while Leeds's energy at the other end was for nought as Spurs claimed a deserved clean sheet despite Doherty seeing red for a needless foul on Pablo Hernandez.

Tottenham has a Carabao Cup semi-final with Brentford on Wednesday (AEDT) before facing non-league Marine in the FA Cup third round next weekend, when Leeds starts its quest for silverware at Crawley Town.

