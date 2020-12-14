Houllier managed Liverpool for six years until 2004 and won five major trophies with the club, including a memorable treble in 2000-2001, as well as the Community Shield in 2001.

The Frenchman was in direct competition with Manchester United great Ferguson during his time at Anfield, the pair forging a close friendship off the pitch.

Reacting to Monday's confirmation of Houllier's passing, a day after undergoing heart surgery, Ferguson said: "The news has come as a total shock this morning.

"Gerard Houllier was still a young man at the age of 73. Gerard became a really good friend during his time at Liverpool.

"We remained great friends after he left and he was always a great ally to have. He had fantastic football knowledge which he gained during his extensive and varied career.

"When we saw each other at UEFA meetings or other events, we would often enjoy a chat, he was always great company and I will miss him dearly. He was a true gentleman.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher, Dietmar Hamann and Michael Owen were are among others to pay tribute to Gerard Houllier.

The French Football Federation tweeted: "The @FFF would like to express its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Gerard Houllier, former coach of the French national team and DTN (National Technical Director), who passed away at the age of 73."

Gérard Houllier s'est éteint à l'âge de 73 ans.

He is perhaps best remembered for his spell in charge of Liverpool, having steered the club to five trophies - including an FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup treble in the 2000-01 season.

Owen was leading scorer for Liverpool during that hugely successful campaign, one that climaxed with Houllier's side sealing third place in the English top flight and thereby qualifying for the Champions League.

"Absolutely heartbroken to hear that my old boss, Gerard Houllier, has sadly passed away. A great manager and a genuinely caring man," the former England international wrote on Twitter.

"Gerard Houllier was the start of the rebirth of Liverpool getting back to being successful in Europe and at home, and winning trophies"



Carragher was also a regular in 2000-2001, having come through into the first team under the Frenchman's guidance.

All at Aston Villa are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gérard Houllier, our manager during the 2010/11 season.



Our thoughts are with Gérard's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.



Hamann, who was signed by Houllier, used Instagram to share his condolences following the news, posting a picture of his old boss holding the UEFA Cup trophy in the aftermath of the stunning 5-4 victory over Deportivo Alaves in Dortmund.

"Devastated to hear the news that our former manager Gerard Houllier passed away. Great manager and an even better man. You'll never walk alone Gerard," Hamann wrote.

Sami Hyypia, another key signing during Houllier's successful spell on Merseyside, fondly remembered "an absolute gentleman", who had an impact not just on his career on the pitch.

"Sad to hear Gerard Houllier passed away. Football world has lost an absolute gentleman and lover of the sport today! The man, who had faith in me to bring me to Liverpool and gave me confidence to become who I am right now, is no longer with us. Lot of strength to his family," the former Finland defender - who spent over a decade at Liverpool - posted on Instagram.

Liverpool legend Ian Rush tweeted Houllier was a "true gentleman of the game" who "always put others first", while England legend Gary Lineker described him as "one of the smartest, warmest and loveliest people".

Houllier left Liverpool in 2004, replaced by Rafa Benitez, and went on to manage Lyon and Aston Villa, where the Frenchman stepped down by mutual consent due to health issues after a solitary season in charge.

"All at Aston Villa are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gerard Houllier, our manager during the 2010/11 season," Villa said on Twitter, along with a picture of Houllier during his time in charge. "Our thoughts are with Gerard's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."

Houllier also worked with FIFA, providing "invaluable input" while serving on the organisation's technical committee.

FIFA posted: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of Gerard Houllier. Besides his outstanding work with the likes of Liverpool, Lyon and France's national team, Gerard provided invaluable input to FIFA's technical study group."

Phil Thompson served as Houllier's assistant following Evans' departure and was among those to pay his respects on Monday.

"I'm absolutely devastated and heartbroken at the sad news of the passing of Gerard," he said. "My mate, my colleague, my boss.

"One of the greatest moments of my life was when we come together in 1998. Just to be in his company was an absolute treat. So loyal, so passionate and extremely fierce.

"So many wonderful times, bringing smiles back to people's faces. 2001 should never be forgotten.

"Since we finished, at the end of every conversation we had, I told him I loved him and would always be grateful for him giving a wonderful partnership. RIP Boss."

Houllier later managed Lyon in Ligue 1 before returning to the Premier League for a season with Aston Villa.

