Harry Kane seemed to have pulled Spurs level immediately after Sander Berge's 31st-minute opener, yet the visitor was to be denied by the technology.

Despite there being a clear foul on Lucas Moura in the build-up, VAR official Michael Oliver deemed the Tottenham attacker to have handled the ball as he fell.

Tottenham's frustration was compounded midway through the second half as substitute Lys Mousset tucked into a gaping net.

Oli McBurnie made sure of victory six minutes from time, Kane's late effort the only blemish on a triumph that ended the Blades' four-match winless run.

Spurs could have been ahead inside six minutes – Moussa Sissoko just unable to get on the end of Eric Dier's flick-on from a corner.

Kane sliced a presentable chance wide soon after, and Tottenham were made to pay for his rare show of profligacy when Berge slammed home a low finish from inside the area.

Tottenham thought they were level a minute later as Kane calmly slotted in, only for the goal to be harshly disallowed for a handball by Moura, who only tripped onto the ball after he was fouled.

After a bright start to the second half, United could have been 2-0 up just after the hour, only for David McGoldrick to slice an effort into the side netting.

Yet McGoldrick's replacement Mousset made no such mistake with his first opportunity, the ex-Bournemouth striker provided with a simple finish after latching onto Enda Stevens' cross.

Kane had another goal rightly disallowed for offside soon after, though it was United who had their third next when Berge teed up McBurnie.

A defensive lapse from Berge allowed Son Heung-min to set up Kane in the 90th minute, though it was a mere consolation as Spurs suffered their first defeat since the restart.