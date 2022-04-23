WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via MUTV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United's hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League were all but ended at Emirates Stadium as it fell to a third defeat in four top-flight outings.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 100th goal in the competition was not enough as Nuno Tavares's opener, a Bukayo Saka penalty and Granit Xhaka's 25-yard drive earned victory for Arsenal.

The Red Devils, who saw Bruno Fernandes miss a penalty, have now lost four straight away league games for the first time since a run of six between December 1980 and 1981.

Reflecting on United's latest setback, club legend Scholes claimed his former side is in disarray behind the scenes as he opened up on a recent chat with Red Devils star Jesse Lingard.

"It is an absolute mess," Scholes said. "It is a disaster of a dressing room.

"I had a quick chat with Jesse the other day, and I'm sure he won't mind me saying that the dressing room is just a disaster."

United is six points adrift of the top four, having played one more game, and interim manager Ralf Rangnick has conceded that UEFA Champions League qualification hopes are over.

Asked about Scholes's comments, Rangnick, who will be replaced by Erik ten Hag at the end of the season, insisted there is no major issue with the dressing room.

"Obviously after games like today or the games at Liverpool or Everton, there is massive disappointment in the locker room for sure. This is normal," Rangnick said.

"But it would be rather a problem if that was different, so this is for me normal. I think the whole group, they get on reasonable with each other.

"I'm not daring to say they get on well with each other, but I don't see that there is an issue with regard to the atmosphere in the locker room."

United has conceded 51 league goals this season, making it only the second time it has shipped 50 or more in a single Premier League campaign (54 in 2018-2019).

Next up for Rangnick's side is a home match against Chelsea next Friday (AEST), followed by the visit of Brentford four days later.