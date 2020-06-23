Australian goal-keeper Mat Ryan produced an impressive defensive display ona frustrating night for Brighton, with Neal Maupay's missed penalty the key moment in a 0-0 draw with Leicester City.

Rock solid defensively and unlucky not to have got on the scoresheet, another point on the board. Time to recharge before we go again. pic.twitter.com/3G3HW7fYYE — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) June 23, 2020

Maupay was involved in a clash with Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno and then scored a last-gasp winner in the 2-1 victory over the Gunners.

But he was denied from the spot on Wednesday (AEST), Kasper Schmeichel making the save in the 14th minute after James Justin had fouled Aaron Connolly.

The Seagulls are six points clear of the Premier League's bottom three, with the Foxes' gap to fifth-placed Manchester United now nine points.