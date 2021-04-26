The 19-year-old, who has been at the Premier League club since he was aged only nine, has scored twice in six first-team appearances for Mikel Arteta's side this season.

New York-born Balogun, on target against Molde and Dundalk in the Europa League, also has eight goals in 18 PL2 and EFL Trophy games in the 2020-2021 campaign.

Gunners boss Arteta believes he has a bright future.

He said: "We have been extremely impressed with Flo this season. He has continually shown his natural ability in many training sessions with us and we have been equally impressed with his early integration into the first-team squad on matchdays.

"He has given us glimpses with the performances and of course with his two goals already for the first team.

"The hard work starts here for Flo and we are all looking forward to supporting and working with him in the years to come."

Balogun has played for both the United States and England at youth level.