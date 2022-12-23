The Brazil ace will spend three to four weeks on the sidelines as a result of the hamstring injury he sustained at the World Cup, Spurs boss Antonio Conte confirmed.

Richarlison scored three goals during an impressive campaign in Qatar, including a brilliant acrobatic volley in the Selecao's 2-0 group-stage win over Serbia.

However, his World Cup ended in disappointing fashion as he was forced off early in Brazil's quarter-final defeat on penalties to Croatia.

Richarlison underwent an MRI scan earlier this week with Conte subsequently confirming he will sit out the festive period.

"I spoke with the medical department, they told me we need three to four weeks," the Tottenham boss said.

"His injury was a serious injury.

"I followed all my players at the World Cup with my fingers crossed, because you know very well you can lose important players.

"It happened with Richarlison, who had a problem, [Rodrigo] Bentancur and Ben Davies."

Richarlison will miss the Premier League meeting with Brentford on December 27 (AEDT) while Conte revealed Hugo Lloris will be on the bench for the fixture, after losing the World Cup final in a penalty shootout.

Despite enjoying a strong campaign in Qatar, goalkeeper Lloris was unable to help Les Bleus to a successful defence of the trophy as they lost a dramatic final against Argentina.

Lloris was one of three Tottenham players whose countries went the distance at the tournament, along with Argentina's Cristian Romero and Croatia's bronze medallist Ivan Perisic.

While Perisic will be available to make an immediate return, Conte is aware of the need to hand the others a period of rest.

"About the players that played the final and third-fourth-place game, Perisic, Hugo and Cuti [Romero]... only Ivan, who came back today and had a training session with us, is available for the game against Brentford," Conte said on Friday.

"About Lloris, we want him to stay with us, and we also want him to stay on the bench against Brentford."

Lloris was not the only Tottenham player to see his World Cup campaign end with penalty heartache, with England captain Harry Kane firing a spot-kick over the crossbar as the Three Lions were beaten by France in the last eight.

However, Conte has no concerns over how Kane will react to that disappointment, backing the striker to move on swiftly,

"We're talking about a world-class striker, and you know football is like this... For sure, for the first period you are sad, but then you know that you have to move on," Conte said.

"Football gives you the opportunity to have other chances to enjoy.

"Football gives us the possibility to play the sport we have a lot of passion for.

"Honestly, I am not worried about him. I saw him very well in these two days with us."