Spurs sweating outcome of Richarlison scan

Richarlison scored three times in Brazil's run to the last eight in Qatar – including a brace in their group-stage opener against Serbia – after recovering from a calf injury ahead of the World Cup.

However, the Spurs attacker was forced off with a hamstring issue in Brazil's quarter-final clash with Croatia, with the Selecao going on to lose a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.

Antonio Conte has given us an update on the fitness of Ben Davies, Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur after their exploits at the World Cup ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 20, 2022

Spurs resume their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Tuesday (AEDT), and while Ben Davies and Rodrigo Bentancur have returned from the World Cup in good condition, Conte faces an anxious wait on Richarlison's fitness.

"Ben Davies is okay and started to work with us last week. He has recovered," Conte said.

"Rodrigo has started to work. I think that he's going to be good for the game against Aston Villa [on January 1].

"For Richy, tomorrow he's going to have an MRI to know very well the importance of the injury. After tomorrow, we will see very well the time he needs to recover."

Spurs have spent much of this season battling injuries to key attackers, but Conte's side still entered the World Cup break fourth in the Premier League table, three points behind second-placed Manchester City.