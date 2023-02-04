The Hammers captain has long been linked with a move across London to Chelsea, while Arsenal has reportedly made the England international its prime target before next season.

Chelsea recently set a new British transfer record with the deadline day capture of Enzo Fernandez, splashing a reported £107million ($A186.3m) on the Argentina World Cup winner, but Moyes does not expect that record to stand for long.

He believes a deal for 24-year-old Rice would not only surpass that figure but would "blow it out of the water".

"Undoubtedly Declan is going to be a top player. He'll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham," Moyes told the BBC after West Ham's 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

"There's a lot of talk about it and when you see what's going about for the prices, I think Dec will be blowing that out of the water, that's for sure, when it comes around."

Asked whether he felt an exit for Rice was inevitable, Moyes said: "I hope it's not. I hope he sees his time here."

Rice has 18 months remaining on his contract at the London Stadium, meaning a sale would be required next season to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2024.