Kane has three years remaining on his contract, but last month revealed he plans to make a decision on his future after Euro 2020.

Manchester City and Manchester United are among the clubs to have been linked with the prolific striker.

Redknapp, who handed Kane his Spurs debut in 2011, expects him to stay put as it would take a massive fee to prise the 27-year-old away from his boyhood club.

"Daniel [Spurs chairman Levy] drives the hardest bargain in the world and unless he gets what he wants and a deal that suits Tottenham then he won't go," Redknapp said.

"He's going to demand a king's ransom and give him the money for whoever he wants to buy and rebuild the team.

"Unless he gets that then Harry won't be going anywhere."

Kane has scored 29 goals and provided 16 assists in all competitions for Spurs, who face a huge clash with United on Sunday in their battle to qualify for the Champions League, this season.