Erik ten Hag's side returned to top-flight action in miserable conditions at Old Trafford but exerted its control to cruise to a 3-0 victory.

Rashford, who struggled across a tough 2021-22 campaign, picked up where he left off with his revitalised club form, netting his side's opener before assisting the second.

It takes him to 10 goals in 21 matches across all competitions for United this year, and the 25-year-old acknowledges he has a target in mind.

10 - Marcus Rashford has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season for Manchester United (21 games), doubling his tally from the whole of last season for the Red Devils (5 in 32 games). Revival. pic.twitter.com/kdAFb2zvmk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2022

"Every forward always has a number that they want to try and reach," he told Amazon Prime Sport.

"For me, it's to score more than I've ever scored in a season. I think it's 22 or 23.

"I'm enjoying what I'm doing at the minute."

Rashford's prior best season with United was the 2019-20 campaign, when he scored 22 goals at club level, and the team reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League.

After the frustrations of last term under Ralf Rangnick, Rashford has enjoyed his turnaround under ten Hag, and spoke of the improved mood around the squad since the Dutchman took charge.

"We're winning more games and I think the level of play has been a lot higher," he said.

"I'm happy with the way that we're developing at the minute and hopefully we can keep kicking on.

"It's a completely different mindset to last season, a different team playing different football.

"We should be scoring plenty more goals in plenty more games."