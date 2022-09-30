WATCH Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Potter is set for a domestic debut on the bench after succeeding Thomas Tuchel, with clashes against Fulham and Liverpool prior to the international break postponed.

That has given the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss, appointed on 8 September, a 23-day wait for his first domestic engagement, and Potter says his team are "itching to play" at Selhurst Park on Sunday (AEST).

"We used a bit of time to get to know people, but at the same time we're itching to play," Potter said. "We couldn't control anything in terms of how things have panned out, we've had to make the most of it.

"I'm sure it will be a nice one. It's a proper football stadium. The boys are ready and waiting to play.

"You've got to start somewhere and there are a lot of games to come. The group are looking forward to playing."