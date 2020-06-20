Palace captain Luka Milivojevic and forward Jordan Ayew scored the only goals of the game at Vitality Stadium inside the opening 23 minutes.

Milivojevic whipped a fine free-kick from 20 yards beyond goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who could only help the ball into the top-left corner after David Brooks had fouled Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha was involved in the build-up for Palace's second goal, feeding Patrick van Aanholt on the overlap before the defender's cutback was converted by Ayew with a first-time finish from 12 yards.

Gary Cahill survived a VAR (video assistant referee) review of his challenge on Joshua King early in the second half, a tackle that left the Bournemouth striker unable to continue.

At the other end, Palace keeper Vicente Guaita only had one save to make in the whole contest, keeping out a Nathan Ake header.

The comfortable win moved Palace above Arsenal into ninth position, just four points behind Manchester United in fifth.

Bournemouth is 18th, behind West Ham United on goal difference after a day when relegation rivals Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford moved further away from the drop zone.