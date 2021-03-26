Tottenham manager Mourinho has enjoyed a glittering managerial career, winning the Champions League with both Porto and Inter, as well as domestic titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain.

The Portuguese has come in for criticism in recent years for a relative lack of success, however.

Spurs are in sixth in the Premier League and out of Europe, while their pragmatic style of play has also been the source of scrutiny.

Mourinho is unperturbed, though, as he maintains a large support base worldwide.

"Honestly, I get my strength from myself but mainly from the people that I love and the people who I know they love me, even if many of them I don't know them, I haven't met them," he said. "I used to call them the 'Mourinistas', because in Portugal we use 'ista' in the end of the name of the club that we love, to express the support.

"For example, if you are from Porto, you say Portista; if you are from Benfica, you say Benficista; and if you are from Mourinho, you say 'Mourinista'.

"I have so many 'Mourinistas' around the world that I play for them."

The Spurs boss also compared his coaching exploits to the expertise of a NASA scientist when describing the folly of media criticism.

"I don't think anybody is going to discuss rocket science with the guys from NASA, with everybody around the world," Mourinho said.

"They think they can discuss football with one of the most important managers in the game. That's the beauty of football.

"I got used to it, I appreciate that, so that's fine for me."