Bale left Spurs to join Madrid in a €100million (£85m) move in 2013, after several outstanding seasons at White Hart Lane.

However, despite having gone on to win numerous honours – including four Champions Leagues and two LaLiga titles – the Welshman has seen his game time become increasingly limited under Zinedine Zidane.

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett on Friday confirmed talks between Madrid and Spurs were ongoing, saying: "We're negotiating at the moment, that's all. I won't discuss [how close it is]."

In his news conference ahead of Tottenham's Europa League clash with Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Friday (AEST), Mourinho insisted he would not comment on the situation of a player at another club.

"Gareth Bale is a Real Madrid player, I don't comment on players from another club," said Mourinho.

"That's not my job to have contact with agents or honestly, I don't want to comment on that. Especially on players for other clubs.

"I don't comment on hypothetical stuff. Again, I repeat, I'm not going to comment on Gareth Bale. He's a Real Madrid player and I have to respect that."