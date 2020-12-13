Spurs looked set to go clear of Liverpool at the top of the table after Palace keeper Vicente Guaita's first-half howler gifted Harry Kane a first-half opening goal at Selhurst Park on Monday (AEDT).

Kane's 15th goal of the season was not enough for Tottenham to beat their London rivals, though, as Jeffrey Schlupp finished from close range nine minutes from time.

Lloris could not deal with Eberechi Eze's dangerous free-kick and Schlupp was on hand to pounce for an equaliser.

Spurs boss Mourinho said he would never point the finger at Lloris, who he rates as the best in the English top flight.

Asked if Lloris was at fault for Schlupp's goal, he said: "My goalkeeper is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, so I would never be critical of the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, period.

"If I had to blame anybody I have to blame ourselves, the team. The ones that win, the ones that draw and the ones that lose.

"At half-time I told the players exactly the opposite that we did in the second half, but if they didn't it was because they couldn't, they were not able to do it.

"I give credit to Palace for that, I only say that even if you want to press high, if the ball is in the air you cannot press, there is nothing to press.

"They put the ball in the air, into the box, started creating a lot of free-kicks and corners and rebounds, so the goal could arrive, like it did. So we have to blame ourselves for not doing what we did in the first half."

Of all goalkeepers to make 15 or more saves in the Premier League this season, Lloris has the highest save percentage (75.61 per cent), repelling 31 attempts.

He has saved 65.38 per cent of shots from within the penalty area and 93.33 per cent of those fired in on his goal from outside the 18-yard box.

Last season Lloris had an even higher save rate, stopping 79 per cent of shots. The Frenchman has improved significantly on that front since coming to the Premier League from Lyon in August 2012.

In the 2012-2013 season he saved only 63.75 per cent of shots.

Guaita produced an outstanding stoppage-time save to keep out Eric Dier's free-kick soon after denying Kane a second goal, while Eze and Ben Davies hit the woodwork in an entertaining encounter.

Mourinho revealed Gareth Bale, who was not in the squad, should return for Thursday's (AEDT) mouthwatering trip to Liverpool.