Vicente Guaita's howler gifted Harry Kane a 15th goal of the season midway through the first half to silence the 2,000 fans who were allowed to return to Selhurst Park on Monday (AEDT).

Schlupp spared his goalkeeper's blushes nine minutes from time, though, prodding in from close range when Hugo Lloris failed to deal with Eberechi Eze's inviting free-kick.

Eze struck the post in the first half and Guaita, who made a string of fine saves, was almost embarrassed again when a Ben Davies cross looped over him and hit the crossbar.

Neither side could force a winner and although Tottenham is now unbeaten in 10 matches.

Spurs started with a swagger and Guaita made a great reflex save to keep out Tanguy Ndombele's first-time strike.

Guaita was left red-faced 23 minutes in, though, when he totally misjudged Kane's right-foot shot from around 30 yards out, which he could only palm into the net.

The Palace keeper responded well by producing a fine double save - the second from Ndombele - before Palace finished the first half strongly, Eze hitting the far post with a measured effort from just inside the Spurs penalty area.

Schlupp wasted a golden opportunity to equalise when he blazed over from close range after Luka Milivojevic's free-kick caused havoc in the Tottenham penalty area.

Spurs offered little going forward in the second half and were relieved when Christian Benteke headed onto the roof of the net, but Schlupp bundled home after Lloris was undone by Eze's in-swinging free-kick.

Davies could have won it in bizarre fashion when his cross hit the bar and Guaita again reacted well to a lapse with a sharp reflex save when Kane got his head on Serge Aurier's shot.

Guaita then superbly saved Eric Dier's free-kick in a dramatic finale as both sides had to settle for a point.