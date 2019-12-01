United had to chase the game after the impressive Jack Grealish opened the scoring 11 minutes into an error-strewn contest that saw the host side equalise through a Tom Heaton own goal and then go ahead when Victor Lindelof scored for the first time this season.

Any hopes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had of seeing his side protect the lead were dashed within two minutes as the unmarked Mings volleyed home an equaliser from close range to help Villa claim a share of the points.

The result leaves United with one win from its last four domestic outings and, with Tottenham arriving in midweek before the Manchester derby against City on Saturday, Solskjaer must address problems in a defence that has not kept a clean sheet in nine league games.

United started brightly, winning midfield battles and launching swift attacks through Juan Mata, but it was caught on the counter 11 minutes in.

Anwar El Ghazi's cross from the Villa right floated beyond United's defenders and landed at the feet of Grealish, who cut inside Andreas Pereira before launching a shot that curled over the rooted David de Gea and found the top corner of the net.

But United was let off the hook for a poor first-half performance when Marcus Rashford found space in the box as Pereira hung a tantalising cross at the far post and the England forward's header bounced in off Heaton's arm.

United increased the tempo after the interval and they had the wind in their sails when Fred's cross was flicked to the far post by Villa striker Wesley for Lindelof to send a header back across Heaton's goal and into the far corner of the net.

But nobody marked Mings as Villa poured forward and the England defender - played onside by Brandon Williams - connected with Matt Targett's chipped ball into the box, lashing home a low volley that beat De Gea for power.

Solskjaer sent on Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood to try and force a winner but Dean Smith's men held firm, with Heaton saving from Fred before the final whistle.