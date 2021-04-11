Uruguay international Cavani thought he had put the Red Devils ahead in the 33rd minute, but the strike was ruled out for McTominay flicking out a hand at Son Heung-min.

The decision was reached after referee Chris Kavanagh was encouraged to review the build-up on the pitchside monitor by VAR.

United's dismay was exacerbated shortly after when Son put Tottenham ahead after some poor defending by Victor Lindelof.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side bounced back in the second half, though, courtesy of goals from Fred, Cavani and Mason Greenwood, to extend their unbeaten away run in the Premier League to 23 games – a run only bettered by Arsenal between April 2003 and September 2004 (27 games).

McTominay claimed the referee "obviously made a mistake", but he acknowledged players will have to get used to that with VAR now an integral part of the game.

"I'm sure there'll be a lot of talk about that," McTominay said.

"The referees have to make decisions, that's part and parcel of the game. I'm personally not a fan of VAR but it's part of the game we're playing now.

"For us it was a case of keeping calm. It was obviously a goal, the referee has obviously made a mistake, but it happens, everyone makes mistakes in life, that's part and parcel of it. Nothing bad to say.

"For us, it was a total injustice, but you've got to get on with the game, can't let that dampen the way we were playing towards the end of the first half."

The win means United have gained 28 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season.

In the competition's history, only Newcastle United in 2001-02 (34) and United themselves in 2012-13 (29) have earned more points from such positions.

While McTominay was pleased with the Red Devils' ability to bounce back, he knows they need to start games on the front foot more regularly.

"We have to start getting better in the first 30 minutes," he said.

"For us, our standards were not good enough and after that we played much much better, had more control and dominated the whole second half. A brilliant win and nothing but positives in the second half."