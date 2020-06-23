Scott McTominay has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester United, the Premier League club has announced.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has signed a new and improved deal until 2025, with the option of a further a year.

The 23-year-old made his debut in 2017 and has made 75 appearances for the club, scoring six goals.

Academy graduate McTominay has shone for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season and has now signed a new five-year contract.