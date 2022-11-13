Erik ten Hag's team hit the front through Christian Eriksen's first United goal early on, but it looked set to be denied by its former winger Dan James when he levelled within two minutes of entering the fray.

Fulham appeared the more likely winner from there as United relied on a string of saves from David de Gea, but Garnacho slotted home three minutes into stoppage time to stun Craven Cottage.

The 18-year-old's composed finish lifted United to within three points of the Premier League's top four, ensuring the Red Devils entered the six-week hiatus in positive mood.