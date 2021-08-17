Lukaku back for 'unfinished business' at Chelsea August 17, 2021 23:12 1:37 min Romelu Lukaku believes his return to Chelsea is the 'chance of a lifetime'. Interviews Chelsea Football Premier League Romelu Lukaku Transfers -Latest Videos 1:18 min Alba slams 'lies' over Messi's Barcelona exit 1:25 min Kimmich: We have fun when we win 3:19 min Witsel and Akanji stay positive after cup defeat 1:37 min Lukaku back for 'unfinished business' at Chelsea 7:55 min DFL-Supercup: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich 7:55 min Lewandowski double seals Supercup win 0:48 min Ronaldo slams 'disrespectful' exit rumours 1:00 min Martial delighted to link-up with Varane at United 1:07 min Murray makes winning return against Gasquet 11:18 min Osaka reduced to tears during Cincinnati presser